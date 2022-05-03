HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — People around the country were out protesting the reported decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – including Huntsville residents.

A few dozen people were on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse this evening protesting with signs, outraged over the decision. Among those in attendance was state house candidate Mallory Hagan.

“Seeing this many people out here today was certainly inspiring, but I think it also speaks to the gravity of this situation, and what could potentially come next if Roe v. Wade is overturned nationally and within our state,” Hagan told News 19. “So seeing this many people here definitely is invigorating as a candidate, but it also should really alarm folks that this is something that is incredibly important, and that they should take note of and pay attention to and make sure it doesn’t happen.”

The protest lasted for about an hour, and it’s unknown if more protests are planned for the future.

Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 on a 7-2 decision. The Supreme Court decided, at that time, the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provided a right to privacy that protects a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion.

