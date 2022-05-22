HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As temperature begin to rise this season, the Downtown Rescue Mission will be open as a cooling shelter.

Exposure to heat can be dangerous, especially for children and the elderly. They are more at risk for developing heat-related health problems like heat stroke or even death.

Downtown Rescue Mission Director of Corporate Engagement Marsha Arends said doors are open 24 hours a day for emergency shelter.

“We want to make sure people know that anyone, even if you just don’t have air conditioning at this moment and you need a cool place to stay, you can come to the Downtown Rescue Mission at 1400 Evangel Drive in Huntsville and come get a cool place to stay,” Arends said. “We have bottled water here.”

The facility also serves three free meals a day.

Downtown Rescue Mission Meal Times

Breakfast 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dinner 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.