Downtown Rescue Mission needs more turkeys for Thanksgiving boxes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville gives back to the community year round. Whether it’s a place to sleep, healthcare or a food bank, their sole mission is to prevent people from going homeless.

Every year, the non-profit gives out Turkey Boxes, which can feed a family of four to six people. Each box is filled with items to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Last year they were able to give out 1,000 boxes to those with food insecurity in the community.

But, this year, Marsha Seymour says they’re in need of some of the boxes’ most important items.

“We need turkeys to fill those boxes, we’re also in need of dinner rolls and we need stuffing,” Seymour told News 19, “The turkeys are not just for the people here, it’s for everybody in the community.”

If you can’t donate food towards the boxes, Seymour says there are other ways to help, “Monetary donations are also welcome, especially during the holiday season, any little bit counts,” Seymour said.

The Rescue Mission will be accepting donations till 9 p.m/ on Friday, November 19 at their Downtown location. For more information, you can click here.

The rescue mission is located at, 1400 Evangel Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35816.