HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s Downtown Rescue Mission is asking for non-perishable food items as the organization comes out of its busiest season.

In a news release, the organization said pantry items were an “urgent need.” Items listed by the organization include bottled water, canned goods, peanut butter, granola bars, dried beans, and apple sauce, among others.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is a non-profit that has served the homeless in North Alabama since 1975. The mission provides anything from to emergency shelter and meals to medical services and biblically-based life recovery programs.

Donations can be dropped off at 1400 Evangel Drive in Huntsville. The Downtown Rescue Mission can be reached at 256-536-2441.