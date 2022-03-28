HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Downtown Rescue Mission is collecting hams for the annual Good Friday Easter banquet.

The banquet, held at the mission at 1400 Evangel Drive in Huntsville on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to anyone in need and includes sides and dessert.

Please help the Downtown Rescue Mission feed those in need by dropping off Easter hams at the mission between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Downtown Rescue Mission will take ham donations until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14.