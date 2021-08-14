Downtown Rescue Mission hosts Glow Run 5K

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Glow Run 5K on August 14.

The event takes place at the Cummings Research Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and supports the homeless community at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

Participants are encouraged to run, walk, skip, or even dance through the neon and ‘starlit’ race route.

The race begins at 7 p.m., but before and after the race there will be a live DJ, food trucks, laser light show, photo booth, and other activities.

Registration for the race has closed, but they still invite the community to come out for some family-fun activities and music.

As of Thursday, 1,500 people were signed up, according to Marsha Seymour with the Downtown Rescue Mission.

The race route follows Discovery Drive, Moquin Drive, and Explorer Boulevard.

If you get thirsty during the race, there will be four different hydration stations along the route.

Any additional information or questions you may have can most likely be answered on their website here.