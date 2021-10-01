Downtown Rescue Mission Hosts Annual ‘Shoot for Shelter’ Fundraiser

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – News 19’s Lauren Layton joined dozens of eager shooters in setting her sight on the 6th annual ‘Shoot for Shelter‘ sporting clay tournament. This is one of Downtown Rescue Mission’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

Events like this one help keep them afloat in terms of funding, and while participation for this event has come to a close, that doesn’t mean the mission can rest.

Leaders at the shelter say the number of people they serve has only spiked as north Alabama grows, along with an additional surge of those who need help after falling on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To keep the lights on, to keep people fed, we need donations all the time,” Development Coordinator Marsha Seymour said. “We also need nonperishable food items, those are always needed, and since we’re getting into the winter months we’re going to look for coats and hats and mittens for things like that to help with our overnight guests and for our program men and women.”

Seymour said right now they serve about 300 adults every day.

They give out three meals a day at the mission in addition to running programs to help get people back on their feet.

They say a generous community is helping to keep it going.

To learn more about donating, click here.