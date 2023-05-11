HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Downtown Rescue Mission, a Huntsville nonprofit offering resources like food, shelter and medical services for people experiencing homelessness, is expanding its care to include vision treatment.

The program will take place on the second Wednesday of each month, offering eye exams, free eyeglasses and other items, like eye drops, that will promote eye health. Starting out, Dr. Rica McRoy of R City Eye Care will treat between eight and 12 patients monthly.

Downtown Rescue Mission Senior Director of Ministries Justin Brooks said, while opportunities for discounted and free vision services already exist in Huntsville, many have waitlists that stretch for months.

“We feel like the need is there, and we can be one more opportunity to open up and meet the need,” Brooks said.

Brooks said he believes poor vision makes many ordinary tasks more difficult, and often impacts your confidence and ability to work.

“We understand providing people with the opportunity for better vision does provide better hope for their future,” Brooks said.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is looking to expand the program and offer services more days of the week. In order to do this, they will need additional help from volunteers, especially those trained in the optical field.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Downtown Rescue Mission, you can contact the organization at volunteer@downtownrescuemission.org.