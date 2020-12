HUNTSVILLE, Ala – A 5K fundraiser won’t be happening this year.

Friday, the Downtown Rescue Mission announced the Carts4Hearts 5K has been canceled for 2020.

DRM said the decision was made to “prioritize safety and health during this time when things are still so uncertain.”

DRM added the Glow Run 5K is still slated to happen in August and the mission will be announcing details soon.