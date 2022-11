HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several roads in downtown Huntsville will be closed for the World Cup Watch Parties.

Huntsville Police say Holmes Avenue between Jefferson Street and Spragins Street will close starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, November 25 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 26.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and be aware of extra foot traffic in the area.