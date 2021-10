HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials have announced the re-opening date for the Downtown Huntsville Library.

The library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 14.

A power outage on Tuesday morning, October 5, followed by a surge after power was restored led to a major failure in the library’s electrical panel.

At the time, Huntsville Madison County Public Library Executive Director Cindy Hewitt described the repairs as major, initially suggesting it could take up to 10 days for the repairs.