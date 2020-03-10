Downtown Huntsville Library offers online Census help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In two days, the online form for the United States 2020 Census will open. This is the first year that the Census Bureau is using the internet to securely collect information.

Throughout March, the Downtown Huntsville Library is hosting open computer labs on the second floor for anyone wanting to take the census online. They are also offering one-on-one help with a librarian for those who speak English and Spanish.

The Downtown Huntsville Library has five open computer labs throughout March:

• Thursday, March 12: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

• Friday, March 13: 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

• Monday, March 16: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

• Thursday, March 19: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 25: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

For those with visual, hearing, and physical disabilities, a computer will be outfitted with assistive technology. There will be one computer at all 12 branches of the library system. The features of the computer include:

• Grayscale Color Filter

• Narrator screen reader

• On-screen Keyboard

• Magnifier

• Large print/high contrast keyboard with Braille overlays

• Ergonomic Optical Mouse

• High precision Trackpad

• Open Ear Bone Conduction Headphones

Huntsville-Madison County Public Library Director of Public Relations, Melanie Thornton says the library's goal is to reach as many hard-to-count people as possible.

“18% of Madison County residents do not have access to home internet,” says Thornton. “So really, the public library is their main connection if they want to complete the census online."

According to the American Library Association, 99 percent of the hard-to-count census tracts are located within 5 miles of a public library.