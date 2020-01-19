Downtown Huntsville Inc. says construction will begin soon on new lofts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There are already several hundred lofts in downtown Huntsville but is the city equipped to meet the growing demand for urban living?

Downtown is already a hotspot for living and entertainment, and people from around the country are migrating to the Rocket City for a number of reasons

Mayor Tommy Battle said he envisions downtown Huntsville with several urban living options in the future.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. said changes are coming soon.

"There are two new projects that are about to get started at Constellation and the Eclipse Lofts will be in the core of downtown. There are several additional projects on the drawing board. And really for us right now is to create an environment where the projects go from the drawing board to reality as quickly as possible," said Chad Emerson with Downtown Huntsville Inc.

Construction on downtown's newest lofts is set to begin this year.

Emerson said he also predicts there will be a spike in rental homes around the Five Points Historic District and the Medical District in the near future.