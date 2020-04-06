Downtown Huntsville, Inc. builds job program for food, beverage, and retail employees laid off due to COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Monday morning, local leaders will announce a new program that will offer temporary employment in Huntsville. The job opportunity is specifically for employees who worked in the food and beverage or retail industry in downtown Huntsville.

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. is partnering with the Downtown Charitable Fund and the Land Trust of North Alabama to create a program that will assist those unemployed and furloughed workers in the Downtown Huntsville area.

Under the program, the Land Trust will hire recently unemployed workers to remove invasive Japanese honeysuckle plants from trails on Monte Sano. The job will pay $10/hour for up to 40 hours a week.

To be eligible, the person must be able to prove that they were a Downtown Huntsville food, beverage, or retail industry employee who, effective April 1st, 2020, was laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone interested can email the land trust at jobs@landtrustnal.org by 5 p.m. on Apr. 15.

Monday at 9 a.m., local leaders are expected to announce more details about the employment opportunity during a bi-weekly conference call.