Downtown Huntsville, Inc. announces food trucks are rescheduled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The food trucks won’t be rolling into Big Spring Park – at least this week.
Downtown Huntsville, Inc. announced Friday morning the event has been rescheduled due to “unique circumstances on many levels.”
DHI encouraged the public to support the businesses who were planning to attend and said the trucks will be back as scheduled on Friday, June 19.
- FastFrankies
- Grumpy’s Restaurant
- Hippea Camper
- Southerland Sno Depot
- Manic Organic Food Truck
- Nanny’s Old Fashion Lemonade
- What’s Popp’N
- Iceworks Shaved Ice
- Pearl: Asian Cuisine
- Beast Mode
- Fire & Spice
- Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor & Diner
- Badd Newz BBQ
- I Love Bacon
- Rollin Lobstah
- Betty Jo’s Gourmet Food Truck
- Piper and Leaf Tea Co.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Suzy’s Pops
- Regale Cupcakery