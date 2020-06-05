Downtown Huntsville, Inc. announces food trucks are rescheduled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The food trucks won’t be rolling into Big Spring Park – at least this week.

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. announced Friday morning the event has been rescheduled due to “unique circumstances on many levels.”

(1/3) In light of the unique circumstances on many levels, we have decided that the most thoughtful decision is to reschedule our Food Truck All Star event originally planned for this evening. https://t.co/Ntt077R6tn — Downtown Huntsville, Inc. (@DowntownHSV) June 5, 2020

DHI encouraged the public to support the businesses who were planning to attend and said the trucks will be back as scheduled on Friday, June 19.