Road resurfacing projects in downtown Huntsville will require lane closures on several streets over a two week period.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville will begin road resurfacing projects in select areas of the city starting on Tuesday, April 11.

The following streets in downtown Huntsville will require lane closures that will span roughly two weeks. The following streets will be impacted by the project:

Washington Street from Monroe Street to the overpass bridge

Jefferson Street from Holmes Avenue to Spring Street and from Monroe Street to the overpass bridge

Monroe Street from Spragins Street to Greene Street

Holmes Avenue from Jefferson Street to Washington Street and the eastbound lane from Jefferson Street to just east of Spragins Street

Clinton Avenue from Jefferson Street to Washington Street

Traffic control will help with detours while the resurfacing is taking place. Access to businesses will not be affected. The road work will start around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday