HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Anyone who uses the access point in downtown Huntsville to get onto or off of I-565 will need to plan a different commute on Monday, May 15.

City officials say weather permitting, Washington and Jefferson Streets near the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial Park will temporarily close due to work being done at the park.

Washington Street is expected to close from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while Jefferson Street will close from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The projects will also require a brief closure of the I-565 ramps toward downtown.

(Map provided by City of Huntsville)

Officials say officers with the Huntsville Police Department will help control traffic in the area, but drivers are asked to use alternate routes like Church Street via Pratt Avenue to access the downtown areas during the project.

For questions, contact William Bell with the City of Huntsville General Services at (256) 427-5660.