MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are requesting anyone that finds debris from a fatal helicopter crash on Wednesday to leave it alone and call them.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies believe that crash debris might be scattered across areas close to the crash site, near Hwy. 53 and Burwell Road.

If you come across any items that look like debris from this crash are asked to leave it exactly where it is and notify the sheriff’s office immediately at (256) 722-7181.

This is an effort to not compromise the investigation as officials are looking into the cause of the deadly crash.

Authorities expect all roads in the area to remain closed throughout the entirety of the investigation.

Hwy 53 between Jeff Road and Douglas Road, as well as a portion of the highway between Research Park Blvd. & Jeff Road will be completely closed off on Thursday, and officials suggest using an alternate route to and from your destinations.