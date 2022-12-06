HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If this is your first Christmas in the Rocket City, you’re probably noticing an array of decorations and festivities this holiday season.

One of the city’s long-standing tradition is the Tinsel Trail in Big Spring Park.

The first Tinsel Trail began in 2011 with less than 100 trees lining the park. Today, the trail boasts more than 400 trees from a variety of businesses and shops in Huntsville.

News 19 spoke with Karla Bolin, a spokesperson with Downtown Huntsville, Inc., who says the Tinsel Trail is spreading holiday cheer and bringing the community together for the holidays.

“I think it really show a good diversity in our community,” Bolin explained. “It’s really turned into a great addition to our downtown.”

Bolin says anyone is welcome to decorate a tree on the trail, from nonprofits, to families celebrating engagements, to businesses having a team building exercise.

The trail is free to visit every season and allows families across the Tennessee Valley to come enjoy different activities throughout the downtown area.

Huntsville Hospital is also getting in on the holiday spirit for the second consecutive year. The hospital’s Tinsel Trail is once again lining up along Governors Drive.

Their trail has trees from all the hospital’s different departments to spread holiday cheer through the COVID-19 pandemic and harsher-than-usual flu season. A winner will be declared on that Tinsel Trail later this week.

The trails will be open and available until the first Sunday in January.