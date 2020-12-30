Don’t drink and drive this New Year’s Eve, call for a taxi tow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Morris, King & Hodge P.C are once again sponsoring the Driver Safety Taxi and Tow Service. Drivers who have had too much to drink may use this service in hope of preventing drunk driving accidents.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that there is one death every 50 minutes. With over 1,000 deaths related to drunk driving from 2011 to 2015 in Alabama, communities are continuously working to educate and prevent these accidents.

To help stop drinking and driving in our community for the 7th year in row, Morris, King & Hodge will continue to pay for this service. “The plan is aimed at drivers who might drive into town for a night out with the intention of staying sober but then find themselves too drunk to drive.”

From 8pm on New Years Eve until the early morning of New Years Day, Huntsville residents can call and schedule a free taxi and tow ride home from Barry’s Towing at (256) 851-9778. Inform the dispatcher that you would like the Morris, King, & Hodge Driver Safety Taxi and Tow Service.

The rides are only available within the Huntsville metropolitan area and Barry’s Towing will only take you and one other passenger home (not to another location).