Domino’s stores looking to hire 150 team members in the Huntsville-area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Domino’s franchisee-owned locations are looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

The company said they need 150 new team members across 31 stores throughout the Greater Huntsville area.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Danish Dhedhi, a Huntsville-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

According to the release, Domino’s stores implemented safety precautions based on advice from the CDC, which includes wearing a mask at all times.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Dhedhi. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™ to those who prefer it.”

Domino’s stores want to make sure they’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunities to those who are looking for work, they said in the release.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Dhedhi. “Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

To read more about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.