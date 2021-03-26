Domesticated duck abandonment problem in Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Feeding and watching ducks is a common sight at city parks, but Huntsville bird advocates say parks are also a common dumping site for people who no longer wish to care for their pet ducks, which is problematic.

Kathi O’Kain spends almost all of her mornings feeding ducks in Huntsville.

“I keep the food in my car. Right now I have 250 pounds of food in my car,” O’Kain said.

She’s a member of Waterfowl Enthusiasts at Big Spring; a group dedicated to protecting these animals.

Despite it being a year-round problem, she says every spring, there’s a spike in domesticated ducks being abandoned in the park. Just Wednesday, O’Kain counted 12.

“Domestic ducks are not like wild ducks. They don’t fly, they can’t leave this area to look for food, they need protection,” she said.

This means O’Kain and her fellow club members are left to make sure the ducks have proper nourishment and care. If they find an injured duck, they’ll even cover the medical costs to keep it from getting put down.

O’Kain tries to catch and re-home all the domesticated ducks she can, because when they’re left uncared for, she says, in most cases it leads to an early death, like the one she found just Wednesday morning.

“The duck behind me was mauled by a dog. Nobody called to get help,” she said tearfully. “It truly breaks my heart.”

O’Kain said people let their dogs get too close, thinking the ducks will fly away, but domesticated ducks could have grown up around dogs in their home, so they don’t know to be afraid, just like the duck she found on Wednesday.

Not only is it tough to see an animal that had suffered, but it’s illegal in Alabama to abandon or harm a farm animal, unless it is deemed a threat to your life.

The city of Huntsville says it’s working on doing a better job discouraging duck dumping. Huntsville Animal Service’s Dr. Karen Sheppard agrees there is a problem, and there are other options for those looking to get rid of their ducks.

“I think they think they’re releasing them into just a Utopia, just a beautiful situation, but it’s very dangerous for them. What we’d prefer is if you called us and we will help you rehome them,” Dr. Sheppard said.

Dr. Sheppard said domesticated duck dumping is a problem in parks across the United States, and it is frustrating to see any animals lose their lives because of it.

O’Kain said if people understood what they were doing to their pets, she hopes it would discourage them.

“These ducks here are maybe a year or two old and their time here is short because of the lack of care,” she said.

O’Kain went on to say if anyone wants to help, she said the best thing to do is come feed the ducks some food that is nutritious and could lengthen their lifespan. She said corn kernels, dog and cat food are all good options.