Domestic violence calls have been a “roller coaster” in North Alabama since COVID-19 first hit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Domestic violence calls spiked during quarantine. And now that the state has, for the most part, reopened Crisis Services of North Alabama said there has been a rise and dip in calls for help.

Troubles in the home increased when the pandemic first hit.

“It was a dangerous time to be locked up with a person that hurt you and it’s up to us as a public, as a community that should surround these survivors with the option of help and not be afraid,” said CSNA Domestic Violence Response Coordinator Joleen Heckman.

And as families became more comfortable staying inside, Heckman said domestic violence calls bottomed out. “We think that’s basically because at that point they’ve been quarantined so long with their abuser they’re having a hard time finding ways to reach out for help.”

And now Heckman and other individual advocates are receiving more calls since the stay at home orders lifted. Heckman descirbed the rise and fall in calls as a “roller coaster.”

“The cases that I’m seeing are actual cases that are coming from the police departments,” said Heckman. “but then we’re also because of us being a domestic violence agency we’re also seeing calls come into our hotline.”

Advocates have been helping adult victims and survivors come up with safety and escape plans, but school children don’t have a means to get that sort of help right now. Advocates said kids remain at home without a safe adult to talk to about domestic violence and child abuse. Heckman said children may lean on teachers and counselors to speak up about matters in the home, and being willing to help at any moment is the first call to action.

“One of the things I would ask the public to do is not question a victim of domestic violence on why they should’ve should reached out,” said Heckman. “Just be grateful they’ve taken the time to share it with you and ask for help now.”

There are several support services in our area that can help you.

Crisis Number 256-716-1000

Non-Emergency Calls: 256-716-4052

Crisis Phone AshaLines

256-509-1882 or 800-793-3010