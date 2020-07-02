Dogs, cool cats and kittens available for adoption at Huntsville Animals Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services say they have plenty of four-legged friends needing a good home this summer.

The animal service center even has a special for the month of July. They say most adult cats and dogs are only $5 and $10 but there is an extra fee for kittens.

All adoptions include vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license tag, spay or neuter sterilization, and a free bag of pet food, according to Huntsville Animal Services.

Planning a visit? The shelter says there are some restrictions on the number of people entering the building at one time due to the coronavirus, but the staff is available to help you find the perfect pet.

The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.

Note – the Shelter will be closed Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4 for the Independence Day Holiday weekend.