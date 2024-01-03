HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alcohol will once again be flowing at the site of a former Huntsville brewery, but with the addition of a dog park for man’s best friend.

The idea for the Rocket City Dog Bar came from three friends who gathered at what was once the Salty Nut Brewery for trivia nights before it closed.

The dog park/watering hole features more than 8,000 square feet for pooches to roam both on- and off-leash while owners enjoy a drink from Rocket City Dog Bar’s taproom. Patrons can also bring in food or order food for delivery while enjoying the company of their furry friends at the location.

It features varied seating from picnic tables to high tops, and the owners say it is ideal for trivia, one-on-ones, and social gatherings of all sizes.

“Bark Rangers, trained in canine behavior and health safety, oversee the off-leash zones,” the owners said.

The park and bar will host its grand opening on Friday, January 5 at 4 p.m. at 2404 West Clinton avenue in Huntsville.

Dog owners must buy passes for their pups to visit. The passes range from $10 to $230 – depending on the type of pass and how many dogs owners choose to bring. The bar also mandates vaccination records to ensure pups are up to date on their shots.

Details and registration are available on the Rocket City Dog Bar’s website.