A calico feral cat’s left ear has been cut off or cropped because it has been neutered. (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Animal Services is reminding residents of low-cost options for spaying and neutering their pets.

The department reminded residents of ways to get low-cost and income-based programs to help with the procedure. Animal services said Huntsville pet owners who are on state or federal subsidized assistance or have an adjusted gross income of $35,000 or less qualify for the Fixin’ Alabama Spay/Neuter Program.

Qualifying pet owners can go to Huntsville Animal Services at 4950 Triana Blvd SW to show proof of eligibility and receive a voucher for the program. The owner can then use the voucher when they schedule a spay/neuter surgery for their pet with a participating vet. The pet owner will also receive a free lifetime license for the new spayed or neutered pet.

Animal Services said the spay/neuter action project (SNAP) also assists with low-cost spay and neutering procedures for eligible pet owners in Madison County

Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said spaying and neutering pets is a key step in combating homeless pet populations.

“We used to take in 7-10 [animals] on a typical day,” she said. “Lately, it’s common for us to take in 25 or more in a single day. A few weeks ago, we took in 34 in just one day.”

Sheppard said while the need for adopters in foster homes for animals remains, the need to spay and neuter pets is also pressing.