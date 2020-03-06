Do know the difference between the flu and the COVID-19 coronavirus?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As COVID-19, the new coronavirus continues to spread, the staff at Huntsville Hospital staff are taking precautions to make sure they're ready to treat patients experiencing symptoms associated with the virus.

The symptoms are similar to those of the common cold or flu. So, how will patients know the difference?

The medical staff at Huntsville Hospital are prepared to care for patients who may have the COVID-19 coronavirus.

There is a test for the virus

"If they meet certain criteria we run it up to our department of public health in Montgomery and if that meet the criteria then we get the CDC involved," Huntsville Hospital Operations Senior Vice President Tracy Doughty.

But there are no local tests to detect COVID-19 in patients.

"It might be different tomorrow if there are tests allocated to our state," said Doughty.

Doughty said doctors in North Alabama know what warning signs to look for - advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to look out for fevers, coughing, and shortness of breath.

"What makes COVID-19 kind of difficult to deal with is it mimics the same symptoms of a common cold or flu," said Doughty.

As of today - no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

The CDC has given hospitals guidelines to follow. And so far so good, no one in Alabama has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, but the challenge for doctors is just beginning.

On March 3, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director, said at a press conference, "We have seen the first reports from Florida, Georgia, Rhode Island and New Hampshire state. We expect to continue to find more cases. These will probably result from a mixture of instances of travel-related, contact-related and community-associated cases where we don’t immediately know where people became exposed. Right now, we have 12 states that have reported cases of COVID-19. Many of these have occurred within the past 14 days."

This is what you should do

Before visiting the doctor or hospital, your first step should be calling your primary care physician or health department.

"They're asking patients about their travel history and if they've been in contact with anybody with a confirmed COVID-19 illness and if that's the case we'll definitely isolate those patients and make sure we take extra precautions in taking care of those patients," said Doughty.

The CDC said based on the information currently available, older people and people with underlying health conditions were twice as likely to develop serious complications from COVID-19.

A Huntsville Hospital spokesperson said, based on what they know right now, your chances of contracting the virus today are slim. if you haven't traveled outside the country or come in contact with someone confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.