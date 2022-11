HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is hosting the State of the City Address with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle on Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor will discuss the city’s achievements and his vision for the future in Huntsville.

This address comes six months after Huntsville was named the No. 1 best place to live by U.S. News and World Report. Huntsville is also the fastest-growing major metro area in the state of Alabama.