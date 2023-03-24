HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The superintendent of Huntsville City Schools (HCS) announced Friday that she will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Christie Finley has over 30 years of experience in public education and has been superintendent of the school system since 2018. She announced that she will be retiring at the end of the school year at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“It is the right time for the district and the right time for my family,” Finley said. “Serving as superintendent alongside incredible faculty and staff members has been a true joy. I am looking forward to finishing out the school year strong and continuing to witness the great work taking place in Huntsville City Schools.”

According to HCS, Finley has served in a variety of roles in the school system including school principal, director of secondary programs, and Deputy Superintendent of Strategy and Innovation.

Finley is also an HCS parent, and her youngest son will graduate at the end of the school year.

“Our team cares about the community, and I challenge our community to continue to support the work we do,” Finley said. “As my youngest son walks across the stage to enter his next phase of life, I will be preparing to do the same.”

During her time as HCS superintendent, Finley received the 2019/2020 Sustainer of the Year Award from the Junior League of Huntsville, the 2020 Legislative Engagement Award from the School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA), and she was named the 2020 SSA Superintendent of the Year for District 9.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle issued his own statement congratulating Finley on her retirement.

“Christie Finley has been a dedicated public servant and an exemplary leader for Huntsville City Schools. We thank her for her years of service to our teachers, students, parents and community. We trust the Huntsville Board of Education will find an outstanding new superintendent to lead our education system,” Mayor Battle said.

HCS said that making the announcement today gives the Board of Education the opportunity to start making plans for the next superintendent search. The board is set to share plans related to the superintendent search in “the coming days.”