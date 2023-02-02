HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft Thursday, according to Madison County jail records.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers were dispatched to 6140 University Drive just before 1 p.m. on an unrelated call. While on-scene, officers were alerted to a shoplifting suspect.

Keith is charged with one count of theft of property – shoplifting, $500 or less. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a maximum $6,000 fine.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Madison County Jail. He was later released at 5:34 p.m. on Thursday.

The City of Huntsville released a statement following the arrest:

The City of Huntsville is aware of the situation. Huntsville Police are handling this case in accordance with standard practices and procedures. Kelly Scrimsher, Director of Communications

He was first elected to the Huntsville City Council in October 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

Keith is currently serving his second term on the Huntsville City Council. His district covers a large part of North Huntsville, including Alabama A&M University and parts of downtown.

The city councilman is not a typical defendant, and it is not yet clear what his role will be in the immediate future. The council works closely with the police department, approves its budget and recently voted to hire a new chief, Kirk Giles. Keith abstained from that vote.

It’s not immediately clear how this will affect Keith’s future on the council. It is a misdemeanor charge, but elected officials stay in office even pending felony cases.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was charged with multiple counts of theft and using his office for personal gain back in August 2019. However, Blakely, Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff, remained in office while his case was pending.

Blakely was later arrested, bonded out, and served as sheriff for nearly two years under the felony charge before he was convicted in August 2021.

News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Municipal Court to determine if it will hear the Keith case or recuse itself — given the council’s role in overseeing judge appointments and budget.