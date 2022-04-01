(WHNT) — The Easter Bunny is preparing to hop its way back to North Alabama! A whole host of Easter events will be held over the next few weeks in the Tennessee Valley, promising plenty of fun and opportunities for egg hunting.

News 19 compiled a list of Easter and spring-related events across the valley. If we missed your Easter event, please submit it to news@whnt.com so it may be added to the list.

Colbert County

The Nutrition Hut Easter: The Nutrition Hut will host an Easter celebration on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location at 314 Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals.

DeKalb County

Bloom & Bunnies Spring Market: The second annual Bloom & Bunnies Spring Market will arrive at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors, food trucks, and more will be there at the pavilion located at 505 Williams Avenue NE in Fort Payne.

Franklin County

Phil Campbell Easter Egg Hunt: An egg hunt will be held at the Memorial Park in Phil Campbell on Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. Admission is free!

Jackson County

RPM Egg Hunt: Refuge Place Ministries will host a community Easter egg hunt in Scottsboro on April 9 beginning at 11 a.m. The event will be held in the Jackson County Park’s playground and walking trail.

Lauderdale County

Pleasant Hill UMC Cookie Class: Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church will host an Easter sugar cookie decorating class on Sunday, April 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the church in Florence.

Lawrence County

Wheeler Lake Easter Treasure Hunt: Wheeler Lake KOA will host an Easter Treasure Hunt on Saturday, April 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All participating children must speak to the front desk prior to arrival on the day of the event.

Limestone County

Boyd Farm Egg Hunt: The Boyd Family Farm in Ardmore will host an Easter egg hunt and vendor market on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. The cost is $5 for all activities, including a petting zoo, egg hunt, market, and raffle.

Lincoln County

Don Davidson Easter Eggstravaganza: Fayetteville Parks & Recreation will host an Easter Egg Hunt for ages 0-12 starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, with six different age groups. The park is located at 1701 Wilson Parkway. A rain-out date is set for Monday, April 11 at 5 p.m.

Madison County

Big Spring Egg Hunt : Huntsville First United Methodist Church will host an Easter egg hunt in Big Spring Park on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Marshall County

Arab Egg Hunt: The Arab Parks and Recreation Department is hiding more than 4,000 eggs for this year’s Easter egg hunt! Stop by the Arab soccer fields on Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m.

Morgan County

Easter Story Time: Sit down with Magical Memories’ Unicorn Princess for Easter Story Time at Delano Park in Decatur at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12. An egg hunt will also be hosted by the Decatur Public Library in the same location.