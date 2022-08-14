HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Huntsville Career Center (2535 Sparkman Drive), Diversicare will be looking to fill these open positions:

Certified Nursing Assistant

Licensed Practical Nurse

Registered Nurse

Various shifts are available for those interested; pay for these positions is based on experience, certification level, and licenses/certifications. A $5,000 signing bonus will be offered to registered nurses and licensed practical nurses; with a $4,000 signing bonus and paid training for CNAs.

Diversicare operates several post-acute care facilities across the Midwest, South, and Southeast U.S., specializing in short-term rehabilitation, complex medical care, and long-term/memory care.

Three of those facilities are based in Huntsville/Madison County:

Brookshire (4320 Judith Lane, Huntsville)

Diveriscare of Big Springs (500 St. Clair Avenue SW, Huntsville)

Windsor House (4411 McAllister Drive, Huntsville)

Those attending the job fair should dress professionally and be prepared to interview. For additional information, contact the Huntsville Career Center at (256) 851-0537.