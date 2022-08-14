HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Huntsville Career Center (2535 Sparkman Drive), Diversicare will be looking to fill these open positions:
- Certified Nursing Assistant
- Licensed Practical Nurse
- Registered Nurse
Various shifts are available for those interested; pay for these positions is based on experience, certification level, and licenses/certifications. A $5,000 signing bonus will be offered to registered nurses and licensed practical nurses; with a $4,000 signing bonus and paid training for CNAs.
Diversicare operates several post-acute care facilities across the Midwest, South, and Southeast U.S., specializing in short-term rehabilitation, complex medical care, and long-term/memory care.
Three of those facilities are based in Huntsville/Madison County:
- Brookshire (4320 Judith Lane, Huntsville)
- Diveriscare of Big Springs (500 St. Clair Avenue SW, Huntsville)
- Windsor House (4411 McAllister Drive, Huntsville)
Those attending the job fair should dress professionally and be prepared to interview. For additional information, contact the Huntsville Career Center at (256) 851-0537.