HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – “Who’d have ever thought this could be?”

The Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo continued its big week of guest announcements for its 2024 convention with a true Disney Princess, Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

George Takei was the first announcement of next year’s convention. More guest announcements are expected to be dropped later this week.

The event is set to happen April 12-14, 2024, at the Von Braun Center South Hall. Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $50 for early shoppers.

Unfortunately, all guest availability is subject to change. We hope Paige O’Hara can come “to this poor provincial town.”