HUNTSVILLE, Al. (WHNT) – Summer might be getting close, but a magical performance on the ice isn’t too far out of reach. Disney on Ice is back in the Rocket City with your favorite characters.

Characters from ‘Frozen’, ‘Coco’, ‘Moana’ and more will hit the ice inside the Von Braun Center for the second night of ‘Disney on Ice’ shows Friday.

Seeing kids dress up as their favorite characters makes these icy adventures worthwhile for performers like Mario Castro.

“You can see everyone is into the magic and it gives spirit to us as a performer to see all those kids jumping and dancing up front.”

Larkyn Austman, known as “Elsa” on the ice, tells News 19 she’s excited to complete her first season on tour with Disney on Ice.

“It’s such a treat for these kids as well, because a lot of times its their first interaction with live entertainment so its really really special.”

Tickets for the remaining shows in Huntsville can be purchased here.

The remaining showtimes are as follows:

Friday, April 14, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 15, at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m..

Sunday, April 16, at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, at 5:00 p.m.