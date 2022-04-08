HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Characters from ‘Frozen’, ‘Coco’, ‘Moana’ and more will hit the ice inside the Von Braun Center for the second night of ‘Disney on Ice’ shows Friday.

Sitting near the icy surface is made worthwhile with the team of skaters like Graham Hockley, who’s no stranger to big performances.

“I went to (Figure Skating World Championships) in Los Angeles in 2010 I believe. I qualified for the Olympics in Vancouver,” Hockley said. “It’s my passion. I love figure skating. I love performing.”

Constant travel and staying in shape can be stressful, fourth-year Disney on Ice performer Morgan Johnson tells News 19.

“It can be hard mentally and physically, but the kids and the show and just the whole atmosphere – it keeps us going,” she said.

Johnson believes doing shows inside Propst Arena feel special as opposed to traveling to bigger cities.

“Even small arenas it feels much more intimate and you can see their faces, and you know you’re making a difference in their lives, and, you know, Disney magic is so powerful,” Johnson said. “With everything going on in the world, for the short time you’re at our show you can kind of escape the reality and dive into the Disney magic and kind of just have fun and you just forget your worries. You’re having a good time here.”

Tickets for remaining shows in Huntsville can be purchased here.

The remaining showtimes are as follows:

Friday, April 8, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 9, at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m..

Sunday, April 10, at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 10, at 5:00 p.m.