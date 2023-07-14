HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The James Webb Telescope is celebrating its first year of scientific discovery and uncovering far-reaching secrets of the universe. In the wake of the notable anniversary, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center is bringing telescope highlights from the past year to the Rocket City.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Intuitive Planetarium is hosting “In the Dome with Jon Arenberg.” Dr. Arenberg, the Chief Engineer of the James Webb Telescope, is bringing his expertise and images captured by the telescope to share with audiences in the planetarium.

“This is going to be a very special opportunity to hear from Jon Arenberg,” said Intuitive Planetarium Director David Weigel.

The James Webb Telescope is transforming our understanding of the farthest corners of the universe, giving scientists the ability to glimpse some of the earliest phenomena and expanding our understanding of physics. With this technology, astronomers are learning more about the life cycles of galaxies, stars, and exoplanets.

“Dr. Arenberg is the lead designer of this telescope, so we’re going to be a lot more engineering heavy in this show as he describes the challenges, the process, which is many, many years to come to this point and really the amazing success story that it has been,” Weigel said.

The event will take place Saturday, July 15 at the Intuitive Planetarium. The shows begin at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available for sale online and cost $17 for adults and $14 for children.