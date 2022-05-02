HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Gas prices have once again broken records. This time, it’s diesel gasoline, as its cost per gallon has increased by nearly 58% in the last year.

On Monday, diesel fuel prices hit an all-time high. The national average was $5.32 per gallon which was 14 cents higher than Friday. AAA reported diesel averaged $5.18 on Friday.

In Alabama, the average was $5.10 This was much higher than the average one year ago. In May 2021, the average price of a gallon of diesel fuel in Alabama was $2.87. That’s a difference of $2.23.

The average cost of diesel has reached more than $1.00 higher than regular unleaded gas which breaks another record. The largest cent difference between regular and diesel gas was previously 98 cents, set in November 2008.

Clay Ingram with AAA told News 19 the reason for the price increase is partly because of the war in Ukraine, but primarily due to increased demand.

“Demands going up for diesel across the country. We’re transporting more and more goods, people are shopping online, people are out spending money again like they weren’t during Covid because everyone was on lockdown and trying to stay home as much as possible,” Ingram explained.

Ingram added this increase in price will likely drive up the cost of consumer goods as most are transported by trucks powered by diesel engines.