Did you miss National Donut Day? You’ve got one last chance at Piper and Leaf Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Piper and Leaf and The Donut Hole are partnering up for one last round of celebrations for National Donut Day.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, donuts will be sold outside the Strong Station and Constitution Park shops.

The donuts will be sold individually for pairing with tea and coffee.

Flavors for sale include:

Blueberry Cake

Oreo

Maple Bacon

Salted Caramel

Sharing a picture on social media, tagging both Piper and Leaf and The Donut Hole, will get you an additional two punches on your loyalty card.

Piper and Leaf expects to sell out, so get there early!