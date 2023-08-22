HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith is expected to face a Madison County judge in a bench trial for theft charges Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents.

Keith, a two-term District 1 council member, was charged after allegedly stealing items from Walmart stores, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), which is handling the case.

Keith was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft on February 2, for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart on University Drive. That charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a maximum $6,000 fine.

He was first elected to the Huntsville City Council in October 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. It’s not immediately clear how this will affect Keith’s future on the council. It is a misdemeanor charge, but elected officials stay in office even pending felony cases.

Additional charges were filed against Keith, citing three alleged thefts dating back to 2022. The Huntsville City Attorney’s office also said it was not pursuing the Feb. 2 charge in Huntsville Municipal Court. Instead, that charge was included in the list of warrants to be heard by a Madison County District Court.

Keith turned himself in for the three additional warrants on Feb. 8., but pleaded not guilty in March 2023 and waived his right to an arraignment.

The Madison County District Court Magistrate’s office signed the arrest warrants after complaints were filed by Walmart. Keith’s alleged thefts total up to $491:

Nov. 14, $129.28, 6140 University Drive, groceries and sundry items

Nov. 15, $169.60, 2200 Sparkman Drive, groceries and sundry items

Dec. 28, $169.58, 3031 Memorial Parkway, groceries and sundry items

Feb. 2, 2023, 6140 University Drive, $22.67 headphones

The councilman released an apology on Feb. 3 saying in part, “…after purchasing items at the self-checkout at Walmart, I left the store with a 20$ pair of headphones in my cart that I failed to pay for. I respect the professionalism of the Walmart staff and law enforcement officers involved with this matter.”

Keith is set to appear before Madison County District Judge Patty Demos at 1:30 p.m.