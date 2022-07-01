HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This week, developers offered the first official look at Front Row – the Rocket City’s newest mixed-use district situated in the heart of downtown Huntsville.

According to a news release, the project will have a mix of residential, retail, office, entertainment, and community spaces across three city blocks along Clinton Avenue and near the Von Braun Center (VBC). The development was approved by the Huntsville City Council last June.

“It’s not just for tourists coming in from out of town,” said District 4 Huntsville City Councilmember Bill Kling. “This is going to be great places for people who work downtown, who live downtown.”

(Torti Gallas + Partners)

The property was the former site of the Coca-Cola plant, but since the plant’s demolition in 2014, the land has sat empty.

Kling said the city and the property owner put a lot of consideration into project.

“The property has been made available for a long period of time, and I think the property owners have just been waiting for the right project,” Kling said. “From what I understand, this is going to be a homerun project for downtown Huntsville.”

Future site of Front Row

Kling said Front Row will act as a continuation of the VBC and other downtown attractions.

“Top-line feature of Front Row are planned to include premier multifamily residences, unlike anything currently found in the market, chef-inspired restaurants, Class A office spaces, a boutique hotel, and an active and accessible urban plaza for community events and programming,” the developers said in a statement.

The 11-acre project is a joint venture between Rocket Development Partners, Essex Capital, and Ascend Property Group.

As previously reported, the project is estimated to cost $325 million with the City of Huntsville investing $18 million, though not until the project started or completed its commitment.

Last year, Huntsville Director of Urban & Economic Development Shane Davis said the City’s return on investment would be more than $25 million over a 10-year period.