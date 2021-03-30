Despite inability to do door knocks, Jehovah’s Witnesses seeing growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Churches, a beacon of social activity have faced more than a few hurdles over the course of a year. Some religious groups lean heavily on going door to door. Jehovah’s Witnesses claim they’ve seen growth despite their signature approach.

Jehovah’s Witnesses, among other religious groups, stopped knocking on doors and turned to letter writing, phone calls and digital services.

“Because our meetings are basically discussion based. 80 percent of our meetings. There was a lot of positives that began to happen, said Robert Hendriks, the national spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Hendriks reports they saw between 20-30 percent growth in participation last year. The data keeps flowing in and Jehovah’s Witnesses feel it will lead to substantial growth on the other side of the pandemic.

“We’ve had 150 people a day just in this country ask for somebody to contact them based on seeing something on the news, getting a letter or phone call,” said Hendriks.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have used this time apart to focus on making scripture accessible to people around the globe.

“We’ve been able to produce 33 new translations of the bible. 33 new languages.”

If you didn’t know, Jehovah’s Witnesses hold mega conferences every year. Usually bringing in significant revenue to local economies.

“It is a global event in thousands of locations. Here in the United States we have 800 of them. We shut them down,” said Hendriks.

Despite that, the church claims to have baptized a quarter of a million people over the last year. Hendriks believes the lack of in-person connection due to COVID-19 will open up hearts and minds as we emerge from this chapter.

“I feel like when we knock on our first door (post pandemic) we will have never felt more welcomed as Jehovah’s Witnesses in our lives. I really do think that neighbors are dying to see neighbors again.”

Roughly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S suspended their door to door ministries.