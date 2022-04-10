HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The final public meeting of the Huntsville City Schools Desegregation Advisory Committee for the 2021-22 school term is right around the corner.

The committee will be holding the meeting both in-person and online at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 11. Those wanting to attend in-person can go to the Lee High School Auditorium. Those wanting to watch online can do so on the Huntsville City Schools Facebook page.

The DAC is a group of volunteer parents and students who monitor Huntsville City Schools’s implementation of a 2015 consent order to ensure all students, regardless of race, have the same educational opportunities. The order, which stemmed from a 1963 desegregation case, also created the DAC.

Those who are unable to attend the meetings but have feedback about HCS’s progress can email the DAC at hsvdac@gmail.com or drop their feedback in a drop box at any school in the district.