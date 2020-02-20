Derrick Henry, Tua and other Bama alumni coming to Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Seven past members of the Alabama Crimson Tide will be signing autographs Saturday at Parkway Place Mall.

Tua Tagovailoa, Anfernee Jennings, Henry Ruggs III and Shyheim Carter from this year’s most recent class all will be at the mall Saturday. They will be joined by former Alabama running backs Trent Richardson, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry.

The event, hosted by GT Sports Marketing, will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the lower level of the mall in Dillard’s court.

Ticket and merchandise sales begin Friday at 6 p.m. at the signing location and also during the event Saturday. Fans also will be able to bring their own personal memorabilia for autographs.