Department of Defense restarts search for Space Force HQ, Huntsville applying again

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The search for a headquarters for the U.S. Space Force seemed over and done with; the deal was inked and Colorado Springs would score the HQ.

Not so fast. Last week, the Department of Defense began the search anew, releasing new criteria for eligible locations. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says, once again, the Huntsville area will submit for consideration.

Colorado Springs will serve as the provisional headquarters until a permanent location is selected and facilities are ready. The Space Department of Defense expects that to take approximately six years.