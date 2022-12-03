HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City School’s central office, the Annie C. Merts Administrative building, to make way for new condominiums.

The Huntsville City School Board sold the building and property to Crunkleton Associates, a local development company, for $3.5 million back in March.

The historic Annie Merts Center, built in 1928 in Huntsville’s Twickenham district, was approved for demolition by the Huntsville Historic Preservation Commission (HHPC) before the sale in March.

The HHPC approved the demolition of the east and west wings, gymnasium/auditorium, data building on the southeast side, walkways, canopies, fencing and decommissioned mechanical equipment.

Developer Wesley Crunkleton says the company originally planned 11 condominiums on the property.