HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Will Boyd will host a campaign event in Huntsville next week.

Boyd, a pastor at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Florence, will host “A Conversation with Dr. Will Boyd” on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. in the Omega Center. The center is located at 181 Import Circle in Huntsville.

The meet-and-greet will also be streamed for those unable to attend here.

Boyd previously ran for office in the 2017 U.S. Senate special election that saw Doug Jones become the first Democrat to win statewide since Lucy Baxley became President of the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2008.

Boyd also ran for U.S. House in 2016 and was the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2018. He also served as chairman of the Lauderdale County Democratic Executive Committee.

He announced his bid for U.S. Senate earlier this year. His only other opponent in the Democratic field is former Brighton Mayor Brandaun Dean. The Democratic primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.