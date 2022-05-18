HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick-service chain, is opening six new locations across North Alabama.

The multi-unit deal comes as the company establishes a partnership with franchisee Sam Abusaleem in the Huntsville market. Abusaleem has owned and operated multiple franchise in retail, real estate, and restaurant industries over the last 30 years.

“I am thrilled to become part of the Del Taco franchise team,” Abusaleem said. “My goal has been to bring a fresh, high quality, casual concept to the residents of Northern Alabama and Del Taco is just that.”

The company did not specify where the six new restaurants would be located.

Abusaleem’s children, Heather and Laith, grew up learning about business in one of their family-owned pizza restaurants. They’re now his business partners.

“I’ve been in the retail and restaurant industry for more than 30 years and am looking forward to growing my portfolio with such a well-respected brand that believes in the same dedication to its guests and employees as I do,” Abusaleem continued.

Jeff Little, Del Taco’s senior vice president of development, applauded Abusaleem’s experience and passion.

“Sam and his team have an exceptional experience when it comes to operating multi-unit concepts, paired with a passion to see the Del Taco brand succeed in a market that has been untapped, until now,” Little stated. “We know they will be an excellent steward of the Del Taco brand and are excited to partner with them to bring fresh Mexican food to Huntsville.”

Del Taco first opened its doors in 1964 in California. As of December 2020, the company had almost 600 locations nationwide. Each location specializes in American-style Mexican cuisine, as well as burgers, fries, and milkshakes.

To learn more about franchising opportunities for Del Taco, click here. To see their full menu, visit deltaco.com.