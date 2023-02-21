HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm a death investigation is underway on South Plymouth Road in Huntsville.
HEMSI officials could tell us that one person was dead at that scene.
Huntsville Police say there is no suspicion of foul play.
by: Jess Grotjahn
Posted:
Updated:
