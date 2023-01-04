The Madison County District Attorney has declined to prosecute the person accused in a fatal Triana shooting, according to authorities.

TRIANA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County District Attorney (DA) has declined to prosecute the person accused in a fatal Triana shooting, according to authorities.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed with News 19 that the DA ruled the incident was in self-defense.

Authorities said on April 5, 2022, the shooting broke out in front of a home on Ervin Lane around 3:15 p.m. One man, 47-year-old Jaycen Tori Ervin, had been shot several times and was killed.

HEMSI officials confirmed that a woman with a gunshot wound was later picked up by their crews at a home on Record Street. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said that a woman had allegedly tried to escape the gunfire.

“From my understanding, I don’t know who she is, but they say she laid on the ground just to protect herself from them steady shooting at her.”

Another neighbor said they rushed to the scene after getting a phone call from a family member who told him a man that he knew had collapsed in the yard.

“A couple of females got to hollering and we ran around the side of the house and found the man’s body. It was kind of eye-opening because it’s somebody that you know and to see him lose his life over something just senseless as somebody just riding by shooting,” the neighbor said.

Evidence from the case was presented to a Madison County Grand Jury, which concluded the death was the result of self-defense.