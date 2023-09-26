HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Many of us take advantage of our phone’s navigation apps to help us with directions when driving somewhere new. But, they are not always accurate, which can cause issues – including accidents.

Borderline Road runs through Hazel Green, ultimately coming to a dead end.

Shanna Hyatt says that for years, Google Maps continued to show drivers a route when there was no road left, which caused multiple accidents.

“They don’t really pay attention to the dead-end signs and before of course the red markers that you’re going to see we had several that don’t even stop they just end up in a bad situation,” Hyatt said.

So, she contacted Google Maps about the issue but never heard back.

“On their app, there is a process you can fill out and describe your issues and stuff like that and I’ve done that several times throughout the years,” Hyatt said, “I just didn’t really get any type of response.”

News 19 decided to put three different phone navigation apps, Apple Maps, Google Maps and Waze, to the test and see if they provided alternative routes and rerouted when approaching the dead end.

After trying out all three, they all offered other routes and did re-route when approaching the dead end. However, speeding towards the dead end is still an issue.

“They fly down the road and they don’t really pay attention to the dead-end signs,” Hyatt said.

On Borderline Road, there is a flashing orange light, a dead-end sign and multiple red diamond signs aimed at alerting oncoming drivers about the dead end. But drivers have to be watching the road and not their phones to see the signs, which is why it is important to follow the speed limit and stay vigilant on roads, especially at night.